Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.85. The company’s stock price has collected -2.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that Nu Skin Enterprises Reports 42 Percent EPS Growth And 15 Percent Revenue Growth In The Second Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE :NUS) Right Now?

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUS is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $67.20, which is $16.73 above the current price. NUS currently public float of 49.32M and currently shorts hold a 4.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUS was 504.25K shares.

NUS’s Market Performance

NUS stocks went down by -2.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.82% and a quarterly performance of -17.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.17% for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.13% for NUS stocks with a simple moving average of -7.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUS

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUS reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for NUS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NUS, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on July 02nd of the previous year.

NUS Trading at -6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -9.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUS fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.84. In addition, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. saw -7.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUS starting from DORNY D MATTHEW, who sale 6,200 shares at the price of $56.88 back on Jul 02. After this action, DORNY D MATTHEW now owns 47,159 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., valued at $352,680 using the latest closing price.

WOOD RITCH N, the Chief Executive Officer of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., sale 18,250 shares at $57.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that WOOD RITCH N is holding 175,239 shares at $1,043,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.98 for the present operating margin

+71.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 18.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.52. Equity return is now at value 26.90, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS), the company’s capital structure generated 55.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.88. Total debt to assets is 25.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.