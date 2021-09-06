Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | NorthWestern Corporation (NWE)

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.80. The company’s stock price has collected 1.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/21 that Coyote Generating Station is an economic energy source for NorthWestern Energy’s South Dakota customers

Is It Worth Investing in NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ :NWE) Right Now?

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NWE is at 0.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for NorthWestern Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.43, which is $5.63 above the current price. NWE currently public float of 50.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NWE was 243.01K shares.

NWE’s Market Performance

NWE stocks went up by 1.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.00% and a quarterly performance of 1.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for NorthWestern Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.01% for NWE stocks with a simple moving average of 5.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NWE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NWE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $66 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWE reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for NWE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to NWE, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

NWE Trading at 3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWE rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.64. In addition, NorthWestern Corporation saw 11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWE starting from Pohl Curtis T, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $63.77 back on Aug 23. After this action, Pohl Curtis T now owns 19,086 shares of NorthWestern Corporation, valued at $127,540 using the latest closing price.

Schroeppel Bobbi L, the VP HR, CC & Comm of NorthWestern Corporation, sale 1,100 shares at $62.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Schroeppel Bobbi L is holding 25,173 shares at $68,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.71 for the present operating margin

+59.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for NorthWestern Corporation stands at +12.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.57. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on NorthWestern Corporation (NWE), the company’s capital structure generated 117.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.92. Total debt to assets is 37.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.