Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $143.14. The company’s stock price has collected -2.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/03/21 that Raymond James Recruits Edward Jones Advisor With $500 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE :RJF) Right Now?

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RJF is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Raymond James Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $159.00, which is $19.96 above the current price. RJF currently public float of 121.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RJF was 541.12K shares.

RJF’s Market Performance

RJF stocks went down by -2.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.57% and a quarterly performance of 6.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.81% for Raymond James Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.81% for RJF stocks with a simple moving average of 16.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $150 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RJF reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for RJF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to RJF, setting the target price at $111 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

RJF Trading at 4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.18. In addition, Raymond James Financial Inc. saw 45.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Santelli Jonathan N, who sale 2,272 shares at the price of $133.03 back on May 26. After this action, Santelli Jonathan N now owns 3,324 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc., valued at $302,236 using the latest closing price.

Perry Jodi, the President, ICD for RJFS of Raymond James Financial Inc., sale 1,850 shares at $132.94 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Perry Jodi is holding 1,355 shares at $245,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.67 for the present operating margin

+95.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial Inc. stands at +9.97. The total capital return value is set at 3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF), the company’s capital structure generated 426.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.00. Total debt to assets is 63.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.