Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $132.14. The company’s stock price has collected 4.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/27/21 that Six Flags, Papa Johns See Activist Action

Is It Worth Investing in Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ :PZZA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PZZA is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Papa John’s International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $132.53, which is -$1.33 below the current price. PZZA currently public float of 32.03M and currently shorts hold a 5.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PZZA was 368.37K shares.

PZZA’s Market Performance

PZZA stocks went up by 4.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.92% and a quarterly performance of 35.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Papa John’s International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.44% for PZZA stocks with a simple moving average of 31.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PZZA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PZZA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PZZA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PZZA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $121 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PZZA reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for PZZA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PZZA, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on August 06th of the current year.

PZZA Trading at 12.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PZZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PZZA rose by +4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.44. In addition, Papa John’s International Inc. saw 53.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PZZA starting from Smith Jeffrey C, who sale 700,000 shares at the price of $112.00 back on Aug 19. After this action, Smith Jeffrey C now owns 124,797 shares of Papa John’s International Inc., valued at $78,400,000 using the latest closing price.

Norberg James, the COO, North America of Papa John’s International Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $125.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Norberg James is holding 5,545 shares at $250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PZZA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.98 for the present operating margin

+16.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Papa John’s International Inc. stands at +3.08. The total capital return value is set at 18.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.36. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with -3.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.55 and the total asset turnover is 2.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.