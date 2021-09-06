Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $391.76. The company’s stock price has collected -2.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE :MLM) Right Now?

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MLM is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $400.35, which is $14.67 above the current price. MLM currently public float of 61.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLM was 327.76K shares.

MLM’s Market Performance

MLM stocks went down by -2.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.28% and a quarterly performance of 5.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.88% for Martin Marietta Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.42% for MLM stocks with a simple moving average of 11.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MLM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MLM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $424 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2021.

MLM Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLM fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $380.28. In addition, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. saw 31.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLM starting from Nye C Howard, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $337.84 back on Mar 10. After this action, Nye C Howard now owns 75,400 shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., valued at $3,378,400 using the latest closing price.

Nye C Howard, the Chairman, Pres & CEO of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., sale 6,948 shares at $337.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Nye C Howard is holding 94,278 shares at $2,346,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.41 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. stands at +15.23. The total capital return value is set at 11.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.40. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM), the company’s capital structure generated 52.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.39. Total debt to assets is 28.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.