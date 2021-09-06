Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) went up by 0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.22. The company’s stock price has collected 2.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/21 that Seneca Resources to Seek Responsibly Sourced Gas Certification from Project Canary

Is It Worth Investing in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE :NFG) Right Now?

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NFG is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for National Fuel Gas Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.00, which is $4.49 above the current price. NFG currently public float of 89.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NFG was 342.35K shares.

NFG’s Market Performance

NFG stocks went up by 2.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.04% and a quarterly performance of -2.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.54% for National Fuel Gas Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.35% for NFG stocks with a simple moving average of 8.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NFG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NFG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $46 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFG reach a price target of $45.50. The rating they have provided for NFG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 24th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to NFG, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

NFG Trading at 1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFG rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.78. In addition, National Fuel Gas Company saw 27.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.10 for the present operating margin

+32.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Fuel Gas Company stands at -8.57. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.78. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on National Fuel Gas Company (NFG), the company’s capital structure generated 136.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.75. Total debt to assets is 37.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.