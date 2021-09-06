Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.75. The company’s stock price has collected -0.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/21 that RaiaDrogasil Selects Manhattan Active(R) Transportation Management to Rev Up its Logistics Network

Is It Worth Investing in Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ :MANH) Right Now?

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 107.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MANH is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Manhattan Associates Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $182.00, which is $16.85 above the current price. MANH currently public float of 62.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MANH was 326.27K shares.

MANH’s Market Performance

MANH stocks went down by -0.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.71% and a quarterly performance of 21.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.47% for Manhattan Associates Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.96% for MANH stocks with a simple moving average of 27.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MANH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MANH stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MANH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MANH in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $190 based on the research report published on August 30th of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MANH reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for MANH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2020.

MANH Trading at 7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANH fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.34. In addition, Manhattan Associates Inc. saw 57.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MANH starting from NOONAN THOMAS E, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $165.66 back on Aug 27. After this action, NOONAN THOMAS E now owns 105,769 shares of Manhattan Associates Inc., valued at $3,313,254 using the latest closing price.

Hollembaek Linda T., the Director of Manhattan Associates Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $158.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Hollembaek Linda T. is holding 10,944 shares at $238,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MANH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.45 for the present operating margin

+52.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manhattan Associates Inc. stands at +14.88. The total capital return value is set at 52.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.40. Equity return is now at value 47.90, with 21.80 for asset returns.

Based on Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH), the company’s capital structure generated 15.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.58. Total debt to assets is 7.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.