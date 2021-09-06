Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.14. The company’s stock price has collected -0.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that Brookline Bancorp Announces Record Second Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :BRKL) Right Now?

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRKL is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Brookline Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.75, which is $2.88 above the current price. BRKL currently public float of 76.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRKL was 268.17K shares.

BRKL’s Market Performance

BRKL stocks went down by -0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.95% and a quarterly performance of -11.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.91% for Brookline Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.42% for BRKL stocks with a simple moving average of 3.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRKL

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRKL reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for BRKL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to BRKL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

BRKL Trading at 2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRKL fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.80. In addition, Brookline Bancorp Inc. saw 23.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRKL starting from SLOTNIK JOSEPH J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $17.05 back on Jun 01. After this action, SLOTNIK JOSEPH J now owns 156,406 shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc., valued at $85,250 using the latest closing price.

PECK CHARLES H, the Director of Brookline Bancorp Inc., sale 48,000 shares at $15.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that PECK CHARLES H is holding 96,723 shares at $744,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brookline Bancorp Inc. stands at +13.72. The total capital return value is set at 3.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL), the company’s capital structure generated 89.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.27. Total debt to assets is 9.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.