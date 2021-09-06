Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.05.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE :APGB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

APGB currently public float of 32.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APGB was 61.91K shares.

APGB’s Market Performance

APGB stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.21% and a quarterly performance of -0.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.34% for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.07% for APGB stocks with a simple moving average of -0.86% for the last 200 days.

APGB Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.21%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APGB remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.69. In addition, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II saw -1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.