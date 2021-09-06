Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Just Got Our Attention

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) went down by -0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.05. The company’s stock price has collected 0.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/16/21 that Lake City Bank Ranked First in 2021 Bank Director Magazine’s Bank Performance Scorecard

Is It Worth Investing in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :LKFN) Right Now?

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LKFN is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lakeland Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $63.67, which is -$3.47 below the current price. LKFN currently public float of 24.34M and currently shorts hold a 6.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LKFN was 267.50K shares.

LKFN’s Market Performance

LKFN stocks went up by 0.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.81% and a quarterly performance of 6.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Lakeland Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.06% for LKFN stocks with a simple moving average of 6.75% for the last 200 days.

LKFN Trading at 4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -6.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKFN rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.31. In addition, Lakeland Financial Corporation saw 25.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKFN starting from Steiner Jonathan P, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $70.39 back on Aug 16. After this action, Steiner Jonathan P now owns 2,000 shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation, valued at $211,156 using the latest closing price.

Lahrman Brok A, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Lakeland Financial Corporation, sale 250 shares at $68.53 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that Lahrman Brok A is holding 250 shares at $17,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lakeland Financial Corporation stands at +35.15. The total capital return value is set at 12.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.60. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN), the company’s capital structure generated 13.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.07. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.