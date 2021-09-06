Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.92. The company’s stock price has collected -0.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/21 that Kymera Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KYMR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.67, which is $16.25 above the current price. KYMR currently public float of 28.30M and currently shorts hold a 7.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KYMR was 477.12K shares.

KYMR’s Market Performance

KYMR stocks went down by -0.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.58% and a quarterly performance of 20.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for Kymera Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.59% for KYMR stocks with a simple moving average of 11.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KYMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KYMR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for KYMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KYMR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $80 based on the research report published on May 21st of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to KYMR, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

KYMR Trading at 9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KYMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KYMR fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.89. In addition, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. saw -3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KYMR starting from Jacobs Bruce N., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $60.12 back on Sep 03. After this action, Jacobs Bruce N. now owns 7,256 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc., valued at $601,180 using the latest closing price.

Chesworth Richard, the Chief Scientific Officer of Kymera Therapeutics Inc., sale 33,779 shares at $60.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Chesworth Richard is holding 0 shares at $2,030,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KYMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-136.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stands at -133.96. The total capital return value is set at -25.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.97. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 3.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.