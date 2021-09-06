Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS)?

One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.50. The company’s stock price has collected 5.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/21 that OSS to Present at the Lake Street Capital Markets Big Ideas Growth Conference, September 15, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :OSS) Right Now?

One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSS is at 2.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for One Stop Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.82, which is $2.34 above the current price. OSS currently public float of 13.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSS was 106.80K shares.

OSS’s Market Performance

OSS stocks went up by 5.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.49% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 149.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.51% for One Stop Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.50% for OSS stocks with a simple moving average of 11.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSS stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OSS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSS in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $8 based on the research report published on August 16th of the current year 2021.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSS reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for OSS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2021.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to OSS, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

OSS Trading at 5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSS rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +162.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.65. In addition, One Stop Systems Inc. saw 49.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSS starting from Cooper Steve D, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $5.66 back on Aug 27. After this action, Cooper Steve D now owns 2,938,255 shares of One Stop Systems Inc., valued at $283,000 using the latest closing price.

RAUN DAVID, the President and CEO of One Stop Systems Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $5.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that RAUN DAVID is holding 155,959 shares at $10,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.82 for the present operating margin

+31.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for One Stop Systems Inc. stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.02. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.53. Total debt to assets is 13.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.