Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)?

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) went down by -1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.69. The company’s stock price has collected -4.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/21 that Hancock Whitney Commits $2.5 Million to Ida Relief, Opens 40 Percent of Affected Locations

Is It Worth Investing in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ :HWC) Right Now?

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HWC is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Hancock Whitney Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.83, which is $6.12 above the current price. HWC currently public float of 85.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HWC was 360.31K shares.

HWC’s Market Performance

HWC stocks went down by -4.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.23% and a quarterly performance of -9.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 124.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.51% for Hancock Whitney Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.55% for HWC stocks with a simple moving average of 7.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for HWC by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for HWC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $51 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HWC reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for HWC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HWC, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

HWC Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWC fell by -4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.40. In addition, Hancock Whitney Corporation saw 31.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWC starting from HAIRSTON JOHN M, who sale 18,320 shares at the price of $45.96 back on Aug 12. After this action, HAIRSTON JOHN M now owns 205,391 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation, valued at $841,971 using the latest closing price.

Loper D Shane, the Chief Operating Officer of Hancock Whitney Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $50.22 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Loper D Shane is holding 69,455 shares at $150,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hancock Whitney Corporation stands at -3.45. The total capital return value is set at -2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.22. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC), the company’s capital structure generated 63.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.76. Total debt to assets is 6.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.