Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA)?

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.46. The company’s stock price has collected -5.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/21 that Avidity Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :RNA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Avidity Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.50. RNA currently public float of 24.88M and currently shorts hold a 25.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNA was 320.36K shares.

RNA’s Market Performance

RNA stocks went down by -5.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.14% and a quarterly performance of -19.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.34% for Avidity Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.33% for RNA stocks with a simple moving average of -20.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNA stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNA in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $50 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNA reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for RNA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to RNA, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

RNA Trading at -11.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares sank -4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNA fell by -5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.86. In addition, Avidity Biosciences Inc. saw -24.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNA starting from RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, who purchase 800,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Aug 04. After this action, RTW INVESTMENTS, LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences Inc., valued at $14,400,000 using the latest closing price.

LEVIN ARTHUR A, the Chief Scientific Officer of Avidity Biosciences Inc., sale 20,100 shares at $28.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that LEVIN ARTHUR A is holding 1,330 shares at $565,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNA

Equity return is now at value -26.50, with -24.20 for asset returns.