Is Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) a Keeper?

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) went down by -1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.02. The company’s stock price has collected 7.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/21 that Palisade Bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :PALI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PALI is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Palisade Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. PALI currently public float of 5.65M and currently shorts hold a 6.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PALI was 576.91K shares.

PALI’s Market Performance

PALI stocks went up by 7.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.36% and a quarterly performance of -35.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.18% for Palisade Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.21% for PALI stocks with a simple moving average of -54.63% for the last 200 days.

PALI Trading at -14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PALI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares surge +1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PALI rose by +7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, Palisade Bio Inc. saw -48.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PALI starting from Finley John David, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.65 back on Aug 27. After this action, Finley John David now owns 12,396 shares of Palisade Bio Inc., valued at $26,468 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PALI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78961.14 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Palisade Bio Inc. stands at -120316.72. The total capital return value is set at -141.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -216.28. Equity return is now at value -767.20, with -326.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.