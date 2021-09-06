Is Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) a Keeper?

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) went down by -1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $163.62. The company’s stock price has collected -0.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/30/21 that Nexstar Media Group to Report 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 2

Is It Worth Investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ :NXST) Right Now?

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NXST is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $180.38, which is $33.61 above the current price. NXST currently public float of 40.12M and currently shorts hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXST was 296.11K shares.

NXST’s Market Performance

NXST stocks went down by -0.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.62% and a quarterly performance of 1.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for Nexstar Media Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.75% for NXST stocks with a simple moving average of 8.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXST stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for NXST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NXST in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $130 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXST reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for NXST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to NXST, setting the target price at $149 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

NXST Trading at 1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXST fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.06. In addition, Nexstar Media Group Inc. saw 35.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXST starting from Russell Blake, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $151.04 back on Sep 02. After this action, Russell Blake now owns 26,313 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc., valued at $226,553 using the latest closing price.

ALFORD ANDREW, the President, Broadcasting of Nexstar Media Group Inc., sale 189 shares at $142.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that ALFORD ANDREW is holding 4,216 shares at $26,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

+49.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nexstar Media Group Inc. stands at +18.03. The total capital return value is set at 12.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.72. Equity return is now at value 38.50, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST), the company’s capital structure generated 315.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.95. Total debt to assets is 59.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 313.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.