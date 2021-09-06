Is Blucora Inc. (BCOR) a Keeper?

Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.83. The company’s stock price has collected -3.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/09/21 that Ancora Issues Letter to the Board of Directors of Blucora Regarding the Need to Run a Credible Review of Strategic Alternatives for TaxAct

Is It Worth Investing in Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ :BCOR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BCOR is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Blucora Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00, which is $7.7 above the current price. BCOR currently public float of 47.66M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCOR was 260.58K shares.

BCOR’s Market Performance

BCOR stocks went down by -3.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.49% and a quarterly performance of -7.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.12% for Blucora Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.98% for BCOR stocks with a simple moving average of 1.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCOR stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for BCOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCOR in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $24 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCOR reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for BCOR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 01st, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to BCOR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

BCOR Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCOR fell by -3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.17. In addition, Blucora Inc. saw 2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCOR starting from ERNST MARK A, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Sep 09. After this action, ERNST MARK A now owns 14,000 shares of Blucora Inc., valued at $63,000 using the latest closing price.

ERNST MARK A, the Director of Blucora Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $10.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that ERNST MARK A is holding 8,000 shares at $10,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.32 for the present operating margin

+42.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blucora Inc. stands at -45.40. The total capital return value is set at 3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.48. Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Blucora Inc. (BCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 189.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.51. Total debt to assets is 55.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.