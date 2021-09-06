Is Barnes Group Inc. (B) a Keeper?

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.64. The company’s stock price has collected -3.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/21 that Barnes Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE :B) Right Now?

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for B is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Barnes Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.80, which is $10.76 above the current price. B currently public float of 46.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of B was 147.23K shares.

B’s Market Performance

B stocks went down by -3.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.47% and a quarterly performance of -15.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.09% for Barnes Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.73% for B stocks with a simple moving average of -7.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of B

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for B stocks, with Alembic Global Advisors repeating the rating for B by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for B in the upcoming period, according to Alembic Global Advisors is $57 based on the research report published on June 10th of the previous year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see B reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for B stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 15th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Hold” to B, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

B Trading at -4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought B to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, B fell by -3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.22. In addition, Barnes Group Inc. saw -7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at B starting from EDWARDS DAWN N, who sale 6,300 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Aug 12. After this action, EDWARDS DAWN N now owns 73,575 shares of Barnes Group Inc., valued at $315,000 using the latest closing price.

MANGUM MYLLE H, the Director of Barnes Group Inc., purchase 39 shares at $55.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that MANGUM MYLLE H is holding 25,153 shares at $2,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for B

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.81 for the present operating margin

+35.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnes Group Inc. stands at +5.64. The total capital return value is set at 6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.01. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Barnes Group Inc. (B), the company’s capital structure generated 52.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.62. Total debt to assets is 27.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.