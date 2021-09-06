Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY)

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) went down by -1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.58. The company’s stock price has collected 7.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ :SGRY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGRY is at 3.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Surgery Partners Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.83, which is $14.26 above the current price. SGRY currently public float of 31.89M and currently shorts hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGRY was 388.34K shares.

SGRY’s Market Performance

SGRY stocks went up by 7.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.16% and a quarterly performance of -18.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 162.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.11% for Surgery Partners Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.00% for SGRY stocks with a simple moving average of 15.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $61 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGRY reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for SGRY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 17th, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SGRY, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

SGRY Trading at -5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY rose by +7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.94. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc. saw 77.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from Brocklehurst Laura L., who sale 104 shares at the price of $49.00 back on Aug 31. After this action, Brocklehurst Laura L. now owns 44,116 shares of Surgery Partners Inc., valued at $5,096 using the latest closing price.

DeLuca Teresa, the Director of Surgery Partners Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $46.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that DeLuca Teresa is holding 25,473 shares at $93,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Equity return is now at value -40.80, with -2.40 for asset returns.