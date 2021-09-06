Is a Correction Looming Ahead for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.90. The company’s stock price has collected -2.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/21 that New Fortress Energy Signs Agreements with Unigel to Provide Natural Gas to Fertilizer Plants in the States of Sergipe and Bahia

Is It Worth Investing in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :NFE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for New Fortress Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.90. NFE currently public float of 87.31M and currently shorts hold a 6.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NFE was 600.98K shares.

NFE’s Market Performance

NFE stocks went down by -2.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.77% and a quarterly performance of -25.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for New Fortress Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.99% for NFE stocks with a simple moving average of -29.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NFE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NFE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $34 based on the research report published on August 19th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFE reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for NFE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 13th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to NFE, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

NFE Trading at -5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFE fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.03. In addition, New Fortress Energy Inc. saw -43.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFE starting from Wanner Katherine, who purchase 1,100 shares at the price of $27.63 back on Aug 19. After this action, Wanner Katherine now owns 79,229 shares of New Fortress Energy Inc., valued at $30,393 using the latest closing price.

MACK JOHN J, the Director of New Fortress Energy Inc., purchase 18,000 shares at $27.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that MACK JOHN J is holding 1,195,013 shares at $496,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.92 for the present operating margin

+20.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Fortress Energy Inc. stands at -40.33. The total capital return value is set at -2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.20. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE), the company’s capital structure generated 370.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.75. Total debt to assets is 71.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 360.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.