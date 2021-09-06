Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Graco Inc. (GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.48. The company’s stock price has collected 0.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/21 that Newell Brands to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Graco Inc. (NYSE :GGG) Right Now?

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GGG is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Graco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.71, which is $4.69 above the current price. GGG currently public float of 167.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GGG was 581.01K shares.

GGG’s Market Performance

GGG stocks went up by 0.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.25% and a quarterly performance of 5.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.08% for Graco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.92% for GGG stocks with a simple moving average of 6.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GGG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for GGG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $75 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GGG reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for GGG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to GGG, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

GGG Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.86. In addition, Graco Inc. saw 8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from Chambers Caroline M, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $78.48 back on Aug 06. After this action, Chambers Caroline M now owns 31,224 shares of Graco Inc., valued at $1,020,192 using the latest closing price.

MITAU LEE R, the Director of Graco Inc., sale 18,000 shares at $77.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that MITAU LEE R is holding 167,462 shares at $1,386,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.87 for the present operating margin

+51.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graco Inc. stands at +20.03. The total capital return value is set at 31.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.69. Equity return is now at value 33.50, with 21.40 for asset returns.

Based on Graco Inc. (GGG), the company’s capital structure generated 16.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.21. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.