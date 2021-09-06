Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.31. The company’s stock price has collected -0.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/21 that American Red Cross Taps Allied Esports to Produce Inaugural Rescue Royale Tournament and Fundraiser

Is It Worth Investing in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :AESE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AESE is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50. AESE currently public float of 13.62M and currently shorts hold a 6.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AESE was 571.38K shares.

AESE’s Market Performance

AESE stocks went down by -0.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.44% and a quarterly performance of -18.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.07% for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.58% for AESE stocks with a simple moving average of -6.54% for the last 200 days.

AESE Trading at -4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AESE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AESE fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. saw 26.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AESE starting from HUNG ANTHONY A, who sale 12,501 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Mar 22. After this action, HUNG ANTHONY A now owns 85,715 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., valued at $50,004 using the latest closing price.

PLISKA ADAM J, the President of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., sale 50,862 shares at $2.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that PLISKA ADAM J is holding 107,426 shares at $139,870 based on the most recent closing price.