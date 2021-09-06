INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (IAS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (NASDAQ:IAS) went down by -0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.82. The company’s stock price has collected 9.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/23/21 that Integral Ad Science Accelerates Product Innovation with Top Engineering Appointments

Is It Worth Investing in INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (NASDAQ :IAS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.88, which is $0.76 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of IAS was 613.79K shares.

IAS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.85% for IAS stocks with a simple moving average of 23.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IAS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IAS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $26 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IAS reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for IAS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to IAS, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on July 26th of the current year.

IAS Trading at 23.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +34.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS rose by +9.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.75. In addition, INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC saw 12.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.