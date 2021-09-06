IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) went up by 0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $706.95. The company’s stock price has collected 3.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/09/21 that IDEXX Laboratories to Host Virtual Investor Day

Is It Worth Investing in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ :IDXX) Right Now?

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 82.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IDXX is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $717.50, which is $29.17 above the current price. IDXX currently public float of 84.27M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDXX was 354.53K shares.

IDXX’s Market Performance

IDXX stocks went up by 3.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.47% and a quarterly performance of 22.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 80.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for IDEXX Laboratories Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.71% for IDXX stocks with a simple moving average of 24.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDXX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for IDXX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IDXX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $735 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to IDXX, setting the target price at $600 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

IDXX Trading at 2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDXX rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $676.93. In addition, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. saw 37.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDXX starting from Turner Kathy V, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $687.22 back on Aug 30. After this action, Turner Kathy V now owns 2,875 shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc., valued at $1,546,250 using the latest closing price.

Turner Kathy V, the Senior Vice President of IDEXX Laboratories Inc., sale 276 shares at $678.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Turner Kathy V is holding 2,875 shares at $187,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.72 for the present operating margin

+58.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. stands at +21.49. The total capital return value is set at 48.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.33. Equity return is now at value 115.40, with 32.10 for asset returns.

Based on IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX), the company’s capital structure generated 158.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.35. Total debt to assets is 43.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 148.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.