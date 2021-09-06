Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.84. The company’s stock price has collected -2.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that Steelcase to Webcast Second Quarter Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE :SCS) Right Now?

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCS is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Steelcase Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.33, which is $4.38 above the current price. SCS currently public float of 103.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCS was 499.00K shares.

SCS’s Market Performance

SCS stocks went down by -2.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.53% and a quarterly performance of -6.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for Steelcase Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.27% for SCS stocks with a simple moving average of -0.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for SCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $17 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCS reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 07th, 2021.

SCS Trading at -1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.91. In addition, Steelcase Inc. saw 2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from WOLTERS KATE P, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $15.50 back on Jun 24. After this action, WOLTERS KATE P now owns 194,471 shares of Steelcase Inc., valued at $77,500 using the latest closing price.

Krestakos Robert G, the VP, Global Operations of Steelcase Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that Krestakos Robert G is holding 65,289 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.44 for the present operating margin

+29.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase Inc. stands at +0.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.54. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Steelcase Inc. (SCS), the company’s capital structure generated 75.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.09. Total debt to assets is 30.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.