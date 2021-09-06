Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.27. The company’s stock price has collected -2.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/30/21 that Olema Oncology to Present at Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :OLMA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.00. OLMA currently public float of 35.74M and currently shorts hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLMA was 265.19K shares.

OLMA’s Market Performance

OLMA stocks went down by -2.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.33% and a quarterly performance of 2.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.87% for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.04% for OLMA stocks with a simple moving average of -16.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $52 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLMA reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for OLMA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

OLMA Trading at 10.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +12.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA fell by -2.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.17. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -38.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from Bohen Sean, who sale 871 shares at the price of $30.05 back on Sep 01. After this action, Bohen Sean now owns 54,274 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $26,174 using the latest closing price.

Harmon Cyrus, the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $24.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Harmon Cyrus is holding 1,075,546 shares at $299,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

The total capital return value is set at -12.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 74.62.