Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) went down by -0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.77. The company’s stock price has collected -3.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/21 that Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ :KRNY) Right Now?

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KRNY is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Kearny Financial Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.83, which is $1.09 above the current price. KRNY currently public float of 69.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRNY was 355.08K shares.

KRNY’s Market Performance

KRNY stocks went down by -3.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.00% and a quarterly performance of -1.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.74% for Kearny Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.43% for KRNY stocks with a simple moving average of 7.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRNY

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRNY reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $15.50. The rating they have provided for KRNY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 31st, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to KRNY, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

KRNY Trading at 3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRNY fell by -3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.92. In addition, Kearny Financial Corp. saw 20.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRNY starting from MONTANARO LEOPOLD W, who purchase 3,088 shares at the price of $12.07 back on Jun 18. After this action, MONTANARO LEOPOLD W now owns 213,714 shares of Kearny Financial Corp., valued at $37,272 using the latest closing price.

Joyce Patrick M, the EVP/CLO of Kearny Financial Corp., sale 2,000 shares at $11.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Joyce Patrick M is holding 31,990 shares at $23,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kearny Financial Corp. stands at +24.40. The total capital return value is set at 4.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.63. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY), the company’s capital structure generated 67.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.29. Total debt to assets is 9.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.