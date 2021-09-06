Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.62. The company’s stock price has collected -3.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/21 that First Financial Bank Elects Maggie M. Tuschinski as Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer

Is It Worth Investing in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ :FFBC) Right Now?

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FFBC is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for First Financial Bancorp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.40, which is $1.07 above the current price. FFBC currently public float of 93.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FFBC was 348.95K shares.

FFBC’s Market Performance

FFBC stocks went down by -3.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.23% and a quarterly performance of -9.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.13% for First Financial Bancorp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.46% for FFBC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFBC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FFBC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFBC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $23 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFBC reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for FFBC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 01st, 2021.

FFBC Trading at 1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFBC fell by -3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.44. In addition, First Financial Bancorp. saw 33.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFBC starting from DAVIS CLAUDE E, who sale 33,067 shares at the price of $25.60 back on Jun 01. After this action, DAVIS CLAUDE E now owns 188,524 shares of First Financial Bancorp., valued at $846,376 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS CLAUDE E, the Chairman of the Board of First Financial Bancorp., sale 16 shares at $25.50 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that DAVIS CLAUDE E is holding 221,591 shares at $408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.31 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Financial Bancorp. stands at +22.10. The total capital return value is set at 5.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.33. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.19. Total debt to assets is 6.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.