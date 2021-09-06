Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $278.10. The company’s stock price has collected 4.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/21 that Equifax Addresses Increased Rental Demand With New Solutions for the Multi-Family Property Industry

Is It Worth Investing in Equifax Inc. (NYSE :EFX) Right Now?

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EFX is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Equifax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $279.24, which is -$1.28 below the current price. EFX currently public float of 121.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EFX was 568.86K shares.

EFX’s Market Performance

EFX stocks went up by 4.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.78% and a quarterly performance of 21.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Equifax Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.09% for EFX stocks with a simple moving average of 32.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EFX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EFX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $267 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EFX reach a price target of $259. The rating they have provided for EFX stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 08th, 2021.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to EFX, setting the target price at $228 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

EFX Trading at 9.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFX rose by +4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $263.54. In addition, Equifax Inc. saw 44.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFX starting from KELLEY JOHN J III, who sale 25,100 shares at the price of $256.75 back on Aug 20. After this action, KELLEY JOHN J III now owns 6,738 shares of Equifax Inc., valued at $6,444,500 using the latest closing price.

Houston Julia A, the Chief Strategy & Mktg Officer of Equifax Inc., sale 12,368 shares at $256.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Houston Julia A is holding 7,692 shares at $3,175,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.17 for the present operating margin

+48.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equifax Inc. stands at +12.60. The total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.33. Equity return is now at value 22.60, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Equifax Inc. (EFX), the company’s capital structure generated 138.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.02. Total debt to assets is 45.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.