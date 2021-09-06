Here’s Our Rant About The Marcus Corporation (MCS)

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.71. The company’s stock price has collected -2.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/21 that The Marcus Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE :MCS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MCS is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for The Marcus Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.33, which is $9.19 above the current price. MCS currently public float of 23.55M and currently shorts hold a 17.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCS was 329.97K shares.

MCS’s Market Performance

MCS stocks went down by -2.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.61% and a quarterly performance of -31.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for The Marcus Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.91% for MCS stocks with a simple moving average of -14.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCS stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for MCS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MCS in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $25 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCS reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for MCS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

MCS Trading at -10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCS fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.24. In addition, The Marcus Corporation saw 12.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCS starting from GERSHOWITZ DIANE M, who sale 142,623 shares at the price of $21.65 back on Apr 06. After this action, GERSHOWITZ DIANE M now owns 0 shares of The Marcus Corporation, valued at $3,088,130 using the latest closing price.

GERSHOWITZ DIANE M, the Director of The Marcus Corporation, sale 96,994 shares at $21.01 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that GERSHOWITZ DIANE M is holding 142,623 shares at $2,038,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.68 for the present operating margin

-10.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Marcus Corporation stands at -52.52. The total capital return value is set at -14.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.34. Equity return is now at value -26.90, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Marcus Corporation (MCS), the company’s capital structure generated 112.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.05. Total debt to assets is 44.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.