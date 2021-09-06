Here’s Our Rant About Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.40. The company’s stock price has collected 5.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/21 that Rapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ :RPD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RPD is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Rapid7 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $127.15, which is $0.19 above the current price. RPD currently public float of 54.40M and currently shorts hold a 9.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPD was 490.41K shares.

RPD’s Market Performance

RPD stocks went up by 5.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.84% and a quarterly performance of 48.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for Rapid7 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.18% for RPD stocks with a simple moving average of 40.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPD stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for RPD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RPD in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $135 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPD reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for RPD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to RPD, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

RPD Trading at 14.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +11.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPD rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.07. In addition, Rapid7 Inc. saw 38.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPD starting from Kalowski Jeffrey, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $120.00 back on Aug 30. After this action, Kalowski Jeffrey now owns 169,461 shares of Rapid7 Inc., valued at $1,200,000 using the latest closing price.

Kalowski Jeffrey, the Chief Financial Officer of Rapid7 Inc., sale 40,100 shares at $112.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Kalowski Jeffrey is holding 179,461 shares at $4,518,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.25 for the present operating margin

+68.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapid7 Inc. stands at -24.02. The total capital return value is set at -16.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.82.

Based on Rapid7 Inc. (RPD), the company’s capital structure generated 648.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.64. Total debt to assets is 50.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 635.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.