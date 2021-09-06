Here’s Our Rant About Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) went up by 1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.04. The company’s stock price has collected 1.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/21 that Gladstone Land Acquires Nut Orchard and Option to Purchase Stored Water in California

Is It Worth Investing in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ :LAND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAND is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Gladstone Land Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is $2.14 above the current price. LAND currently public float of 28.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAND was 226.89K shares.

LAND’s Market Performance

LAND stocks went up by 1.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.14% and a quarterly performance of -1.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for Gladstone Land Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.51% for LAND stocks with a simple moving average of 19.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAND

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAND reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for LAND stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 26th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to LAND, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

LAND Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAND rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.51. In addition, Gladstone Land Corporation saw 62.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.31 for the present operating margin

+51.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gladstone Land Corporation stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 3.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.56. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND), the company’s capital structure generated 170.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.98. Total debt to assets is 61.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67.