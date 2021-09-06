Here’s Our Rant About Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) went down by -0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $337.43. The company’s stock price has collected 4.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/01/21 that Rent Inflation Is About to Surge and It Won’t Stop

Is It Worth Investing in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE :ESS) Right Now?

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESS is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $341.90, which is $4.75 above the current price. ESS currently public float of 64.31M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESS was 309.90K shares.

ESS’s Market Performance

ESS stocks went up by 4.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.06% and a quarterly performance of 8.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.52% for Essex Property Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.50% for ESS stocks with a simple moving average of 18.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ESS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ESS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $335 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to ESS, setting the target price at $351 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

ESS Trading at 4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESS rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $321.57. In addition, Essex Property Trust Inc. saw 41.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESS starting from ROBINSON THOMAS E, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $329.30 back on Aug 31. After this action, ROBINSON THOMAS E now owns 4,545 shares of Essex Property Trust Inc., valued at $823,238 using the latest closing price.

SCORDELIS BYRON A, the Director of Essex Property Trust Inc., sale 9,412 shares at $329.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that SCORDELIS BYRON A is holding 2,925 shares at $3,104,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.16 for the present operating margin

+33.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essex Property Trust Inc. stands at +42.94. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.37. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS), the company’s capital structure generated 105.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.32. Total debt to assets is 48.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.