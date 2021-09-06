Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) went up by 1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.97. The company’s stock price has collected 8.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/21 that Green Dot(R) Invests in Research Initiative to Advance Financial Security and Inclusion of Gig Workers

Is It Worth Investing in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE :GDOT) Right Now?

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 133.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GDOT is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Green Dot Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.40, which is $3.6 above the current price. GDOT currently public float of 53.80M and currently shorts hold a 5.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDOT was 373.91K shares.

GDOT’s Market Performance

GDOT stocks went up by 8.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.97% and a quarterly performance of 31.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for Green Dot Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.24% for GDOT stocks with a simple moving average of 11.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDOT

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDOT reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for GDOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to GDOT, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 12th of the previous year.

GDOT Trading at 16.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +14.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDOT rose by +8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.74. In addition, Green Dot Corporation saw -1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDOT starting from JACOBS WILLIAM I, who sale 500 shares at the price of $45.77 back on Aug 16. After this action, JACOBS WILLIAM I now owns 67,615 shares of Green Dot Corporation, valued at $22,885 using the latest closing price.

Unruh Jess, the CAO/Operational CFO of Green Dot Corporation, sale 3,317 shares at $44.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Unruh Jess is holding 76,042 shares at $145,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.13 for the present operating margin

+51.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Dot Corporation stands at +1.82. The total capital return value is set at 5.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Green Dot Corporation (GDOT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.40. Total debt to assets is 0.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.