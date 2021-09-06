Funko Inc. (FNKO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) went down by -1.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.20. The company’s stock price has collected 1.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/21 that Funko Rings in the Holidays With New Line of Seasonal Products Featuring Pop Culture Favorites

Is It Worth Investing in Funko Inc. (NASDAQ :FNKO) Right Now?

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNKO is at 2.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Funko Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $24.69, which is $4.78 above the current price. FNKO currently public float of 19.50M and currently shorts hold a 19.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNKO was 698.30K shares.

FNKO’s Market Performance

FNKO stocks went up by 1.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.73% and a quarterly performance of -18.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 223.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.29% for Funko Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.30% for FNKO stocks with a simple moving average of 12.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNKO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FNKO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FNKO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNKO reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for FNKO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2021.

FNKO Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNKO rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.78. In addition, Funko Inc. saw 86.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNKO starting from Brotman Kenneth R., who sale 59,867 shares at the price of $20.28 back on Aug 31. After this action, Brotman Kenneth R. now owns 0 shares of Funko Inc., valued at $1,214,103 using the latest closing price.

ACON Equity GenPar, L.L.C., the Director of Funko Inc., sale 59,867 shares at $20.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that ACON Equity GenPar, L.L.C. is holding 0 shares at $1,214,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.61 for the present operating margin

+31.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Funko Inc. stands at +0.61. The total capital return value is set at 3.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.82. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Funko Inc. (FNKO), the company’s capital structure generated 108.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.97. Total debt to assets is 34.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.