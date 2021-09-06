Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Just Got Our Attention

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) went down by -0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.60. The company’s stock price has collected -1.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/16/21 that Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as of July 31, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE :EFC) Right Now?

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EFC is at 2.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ellington Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.50, which is $0.86 above the current price. EFC currently public float of 41.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EFC was 672.31K shares.

EFC’s Market Performance

EFC stocks went down by -1.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.21% and a quarterly performance of -3.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.37% for Ellington Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.49% for EFC stocks with a simple moving average of 8.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EFC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18.50 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EFC reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for EFC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to EFC, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

EFC Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFC fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.44. In addition, Ellington Financial Inc. saw 24.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.34 for the present operating margin

+80.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ellington Financial Inc. stands at +18.71. The total capital return value is set at 1.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.69. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC), the company’s capital structure generated 269.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.96. Total debt to assets is 69.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.