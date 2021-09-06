eGain Corporation (EGAN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.88. The company’s stock price has collected 1.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that eGain Reports 18% Increase in SaaS Revenue for Fiscal 2021; Topline Growth Driven by New Customers and Enterprise Expansions

Is It Worth Investing in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ :EGAN) Right Now?

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGAN is at 0.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for eGain Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.33, which is $5.92 above the current price. EGAN currently public float of 21.43M and currently shorts hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGAN was 152.99K shares.

EGAN’s Market Performance

EGAN stocks went up by 1.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.95% and a quarterly performance of 14.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for eGain Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.38% for EGAN stocks with a simple moving average of 10.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGAN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EGAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGAN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $12 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2021.

EGAN Trading at 6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGAN rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.38. In addition, eGain Corporation saw 2.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGAN starting from SMIT ERIC, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $10.99 back on Aug 16. After this action, SMIT ERIC now owns 129,187 shares of eGain Corporation, valued at $54,950 using the latest closing price.

SMIT ERIC, the Chief Financial Officer of eGain Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $10.79 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that SMIT ERIC is holding 129,187 shares at $53,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.37 for the present operating margin

+75.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for eGain Corporation stands at +8.89. The total capital return value is set at 17.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.76. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on eGain Corporation (EGAN), the company’s capital structure generated 4.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 1.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.