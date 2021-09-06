Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Bally’s Corporation (BALY)?

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.92. The company’s stock price has collected -7.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that Bally’s Corporation Acquires Telescope Inc., A Leading Provider Of Real-Time Fan Engagement Solutions

Is It Worth Investing in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE :BALY) Right Now?

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Bally’s Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.80, which is $26.8 above the current price. BALY currently public float of 29.07M and currently shorts hold a 7.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BALY was 390.12K shares.

BALY’s Market Performance

BALY stocks went down by -7.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.56% and a quarterly performance of -14.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.53% for Bally’s Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.96% for BALY stocks with a simple moving average of -10.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BALY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BALY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $66 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BALY reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for BALY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BALY, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

BALY Trading at -3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -10.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALY fell by -7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.69. In addition, Bally’s Corporation saw -4.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALY starting from Standard General L.P., who sale 909,090 shares at the price of $55.00 back on Apr 16. After this action, Standard General L.P. now owns 10,342,069 shares of Bally’s Corporation, valued at $49,999,950 using the latest closing price.

CAPP STEPHEN H, the Executive Vice President, CFO of Bally’s Corporation, sale 43,527 shares at $66.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that CAPP STEPHEN H is holding 210,682 shares at $2,894,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.19 for the present operating margin

+52.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bally’s Corporation stands at -1.47. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.46. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bally’s Corporation (BALY), the company’s capital structure generated 356.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.08. Total debt to assets is 58.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 353.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.