Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY)?

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) went down by -0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $228.88. The company’s stock price has collected -0.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/21 that Avery Dennison Completes Acquisition of Vestcom

Is It Worth Investing in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE :AVY) Right Now?

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVY is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Avery Dennison Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $240.60, which is $7.27 above the current price. AVY currently public float of 82.36M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVY was 453.21K shares.

AVY’s Market Performance

AVY stocks went down by -0.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.53% and a quarterly performance of 4.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.57% for Avery Dennison Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.67% for AVY stocks with a simple moving average of 19.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AVY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $215 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVY reach a price target of $227, previously predicting the price at $202. The rating they have provided for AVY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 29th, 2021.

AVY Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVY fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $220.49. In addition, Avery Dennison Corporation saw 45.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVY starting from Walker Ignacio J, who sale 477 shares at the price of $226.66 back on Sep 03. After this action, Walker Ignacio J now owns 2,984 shares of Avery Dennison Corporation, valued at $108,117 using the latest closing price.

Lovins Gregory, the SVP and CFO of Avery Dennison Corporation, sale 1,004 shares at $215.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Lovins Gregory is holding 37,061 shares at $216,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.55 for the present operating margin

+27.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avery Dennison Corporation stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 24.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.22. Equity return is now at value 48.20, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY), the company’s capital structure generated 153.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.53. Total debt to assets is 37.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.