Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) went down by -1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.49. The company’s stock price has collected -3.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/21 that Columbia Property Trust Declares Third Quarter Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE :CXP) Right Now?

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CXP is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Columbia Property Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.38, which is $2.15 above the current price. CXP currently public float of 113.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CXP was 645.09K shares.

CXP’s Market Performance

CXP stocks went down by -3.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.02% and a quarterly performance of -11.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for Columbia Property Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.17% for CXP stocks with a simple moving average of 2.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CXP by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for CXP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $19.25 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CXP reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for CXP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to CXP, setting the target price at $17.50 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

CXP Trading at -1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXP fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.56. In addition, Columbia Property Trust Inc. saw 15.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.60 for the present operating margin

+37.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Columbia Property Trust Inc. stands at +45.62. The total capital return value is set at 1.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.49. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP), the company’s capital structure generated 48.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.76. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.