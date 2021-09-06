Can TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) Remain Competitive?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) went down by -8.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s stock price has collected -12.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/23/21 that TransCode Therapeutics Reports Business Progress and Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ :RNAZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RNAZ currently public float of 2.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNAZ was 1.41M shares.

RNAZ’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.65% for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.96% for RNAZ stocks with a simple moving average of -16.52% for the last 200 days.

RNAZ Trading at -16.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -15.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ fell by -12.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock saw -48.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.