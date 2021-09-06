Can Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Remain Competitive?

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) went down by -2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $465.40. The company’s stock price has collected -2.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/30/21 that Robert Mehrabian to Resume Role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Upon Retirement of Al Pichelli

Is It Worth Investing in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE :TDY) Right Now?

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDY is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $522.57, which is $73.76 above the current price. TDY currently public float of 36.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDY was 255.73K shares.

TDY’s Market Performance

TDY stocks went down by -2.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.20% and a quarterly performance of 7.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.50% for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.54% for TDY stocks with a simple moving average of 9.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDY stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TDY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDY in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $523 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDY reach a price target of $447. The rating they have provided for TDY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 08th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TDY, setting the target price at $504 in the report published on May 25th of the current year.

TDY Trading at 1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDY fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $455.35. In addition, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated saw 14.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDY starting from VanWees Jason, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $357.48 back on Mar 04. After this action, VanWees Jason now owns 39,555 shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, valued at $1,072,427 using the latest closing price.

MEHRABIAN ROBERT, the Executive Chairman of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, purchase 10,000 shares at $361.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that MEHRABIAN ROBERT is holding 179,050 shares at $3,615,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.82 for the present operating margin

+37.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated stands at +13.13. The total capital return value is set at 11.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.53. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY), the company’s capital structure generated 29.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.59. Total debt to assets is 18.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.