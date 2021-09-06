Can Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Remain Competitive?

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.76. The company’s stock price has collected 4.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Virtual Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ :PRIM) Right Now?

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRIM is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Primoris Services Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $37.43, which is $10.9 above the current price. PRIM currently public float of 50.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRIM was 400.22K shares.

PRIM’s Market Performance

PRIM stocks went up by 4.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.42% and a quarterly performance of -17.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Primoris Services Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.48% for PRIM stocks with a simple moving average of -12.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRIM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PRIM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRIM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $37 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRIM reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for PRIM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 16th, 2021.

PRIM Trading at -4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRIM rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.62. In addition, Primoris Services Corporation saw -3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRIM starting from MCCALLISTER TERRY D, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $24.61 back on Aug 26. After this action, MCCALLISTER TERRY D now owns 10,000 shares of Primoris Services Corporation, valued at $246,100 using the latest closing price.

Schauerman John P., the Director of Primoris Services Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $23.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Schauerman John P. is holding 314,258 shares at $476,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.79 for the present operating margin

+10.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Primoris Services Corporation stands at +3.01. The total capital return value is set at 13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.47. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM), the company’s capital structure generated 73.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.46. Total debt to assets is 26.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.