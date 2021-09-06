Can AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Remain Competitive?

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) went down by -0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.25. The company’s stock price has collected 0.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/21 that PM360 Announces 2021 Trailblazer Award Finalists

Is It Worth Investing in AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ :ANGO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANGO is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for AngioDynamics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is $1.59 above the current price. ANGO currently public float of 37.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANGO was 232.06K shares.

ANGO’s Market Performance

ANGO stocks went up by 0.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.12% and a quarterly performance of 18.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 207.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for AngioDynamics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.75% for ANGO stocks with a simple moving average of 28.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGO

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANGO reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ANGO stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on November 25th, 2020.

ANGO Trading at 4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGO rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.71. In addition, AngioDynamics Inc. saw 85.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGO starting from Helsel Dave, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $23.93 back on Apr 14. After this action, Helsel Dave now owns 19,115 shares of AngioDynamics Inc., valued at $83,755 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON WESLEY, the Director of AngioDynamics Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $18.53 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that JOHNSON WESLEY is holding 77,911 shares at $120,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.14 for the present operating margin

+47.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for AngioDynamics Inc. stands at -10.84. The total capital return value is set at -3.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.50. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO), the company’s capital structure generated 6.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.34. Total debt to assets is 5.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.