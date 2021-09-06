Buy or Sell IDEX Corporation (IEX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $235.76. The company’s stock price has collected -1.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/30/21 that Axalta Announces Board Changes

Is It Worth Investing in IDEX Corporation (NYSE :IEX) Right Now?

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IEX is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for IDEX Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $242.31, which is $22.85 above the current price. IEX currently public float of 75.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IEX was 352.47K shares.

IEX’s Market Performance

IEX stocks went down by -1.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.00% and a quarterly performance of -0.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.34% for IDEX Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.88% for IEX stocks with a simple moving average of 5.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for IEX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IEX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $230 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IEX reach a price target of $220, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for IEX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

IEX Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEX fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $224.28. In addition, IDEX Corporation saw 11.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IEX starting from Cade Denise R, who sale 17,633 shares at the price of $221.09 back on May 25. After this action, Cade Denise R now owns 7,732 shares of IDEX Corporation, valued at $3,898,491 using the latest closing price.

Cade Denise R, the SVP-General Counsel & Corp Sec of IDEX Corporation, sale 10,835 shares at $228.00 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Cade Denise R is holding 7,732 shares at $2,470,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.83 for the present operating margin

+49.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDEX Corporation stands at +16.06. The total capital return value is set at 15.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.01. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on IDEX Corporation (IEX), the company’s capital structure generated 45.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.26. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.15.