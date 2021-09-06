Buy or Sell Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.10. The company’s stock price has collected -0.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/26/21 that Lordstown Motors Has a New CEO. Investors Are Relieved.

Is It Worth Investing in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ :IEP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IEP is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Icahn Enterprises L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.00. IEP currently public float of 22.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IEP was 243.39K shares.

IEP’s Market Performance

IEP stocks went down by -0.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.49% and a quarterly performance of -1.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.36% for Icahn Enterprises L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.80% for IEP stocks with a simple moving average of -4.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IEP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for IEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the previous year 2017.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IEP reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for IEP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 18th, 2016.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to IEP, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

IEP Trading at -4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEP fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.13. In addition, Icahn Enterprises L.P. saw 6.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IEP starting from Krongard A B, who purchase 19,285 shares at the price of $51.01 back on Dec 28. After this action, Krongard A B now owns 36,008 shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P., valued at $983,635 using the latest closing price.

Krongard A B, the Director of Icahn Enterprises L.P., purchase 16,723 shares at $50.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Krongard A B is holding 16,723 shares at $836,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.81 for the present operating margin

-2.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Icahn Enterprises L.P. stands at -24.30. The total capital return value is set at -6.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.67. Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP), the company’s capital structure generated 263.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.47. Total debt to assets is 44.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 203.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.