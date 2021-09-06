A Lesson to Learn: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $163.43. The company’s stock price has collected -2.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/21 that Amazon, Google, IKEA, Schneider Electric and More Join Silicon Labs’ ‘Works With 2021’

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ :SLAB) Right Now?

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 156.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLAB is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Silicon Laboratories Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $167.00, which is $14.98 above the current price. SLAB currently public float of 44.01M and currently shorts hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLAB was 387.29K shares.

SLAB’s Market Performance

SLAB stocks went down by -2.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.77% and a quarterly performance of 16.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.55% for Silicon Laboratories Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.65% for SLAB stocks with a simple moving average of 11.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLAB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SLAB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SLAB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $135 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLAB reach a price target of $155, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for SLAB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 29th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to SLAB, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

SLAB Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLAB fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.81. In addition, Silicon Laboratories Inc. saw 23.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLAB starting from LAZAR JACK R, who sale 1,353 shares at the price of $160.00 back on Sep 01. After this action, LAZAR JACK R now owns 10,466 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc., valued at $216,480 using the latest closing price.

SOOCH NAVDEEP S, the Director of Silicon Laboratories Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $159.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that SOOCH NAVDEEP S is holding 402,923 shares at $1,590,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.58 for the present operating margin

+54.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Laboratories Inc. stands at +1.41. The total capital return value is set at 2.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.80. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 49.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.09. Total debt to assets is 29.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.