A Lesson to Learn: REV Group Inc. (REVG)

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.23. The company’s stock price has collected 1.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/21 that REV Group to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9(th) Annual Laguna Conference on September 13, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in REV Group Inc. (NYSE :REVG) Right Now?

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 171.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REVG is at 2.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for REV Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.75, which is $2.42 above the current price. REVG currently public float of 35.63M and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REVG was 463.46K shares.

REVG’s Market Performance

REVG stocks went up by 1.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.15% and a quarterly performance of -16.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for REV Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.81% for REVG stocks with a simple moving average of 11.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REVG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REVG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for REVG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for REVG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $13 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REVG reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for REVG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to REVG, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

REVG Trading at 4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REVG rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.77. In addition, REV Group Inc. saw 85.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REVG starting from Bamatter Paul J, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $15.20 back on Jun 21. After this action, Bamatter Paul J now owns 100,000 shares of REV Group Inc., valued at $760,000 using the latest closing price.

Rotroff Joel M., the Director of REV Group Inc., sale 74 shares at $15.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that Rotroff Joel M. is holding 20,511 shares at $1,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REVG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.47 for the present operating margin

+9.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for REV Group Inc. stands at -1.34. The total capital return value is set at 1.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.56. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on REV Group Inc. (REVG), the company’s capital structure generated 77.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.76. Total debt to assets is 28.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.