A Lesson to Learn: Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I (INDP)

Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I (NASDAQ:INDP) went down by -8.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.80. The company’s stock price has collected -10.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/21 that Intec Closes Merger with Decoy Biosystems

Is It Worth Investing in Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I (NASDAQ :INDP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INDP is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.00. INDP currently public float of 2.88M and currently shorts hold a 6.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INDP was 925.81K shares.

INDP’s Market Performance

INDP stocks went down by -10.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.27% and a quarterly performance of -42.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.61% for Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.57% for INDP stocks with a simple moving average of -42.62% for the last 200 days.

INDP Trading at -21.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%, as shares sank -8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDP fell by -10.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.31. In addition, Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I saw -36.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INDP

The total capital return value is set at -97.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -103.86. Equity return is now at value -131.10, with -92.00 for asset returns.

Based on Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I (INDP), the company’s capital structure generated 6.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.04. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.