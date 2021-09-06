A Lesson to Learn: FutureFuel Corp. (FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) went up by 0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.06. The company’s stock price has collected -0.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/09/21 that FutureFuel Releases Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE :FF) Right Now?

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FF is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for FutureFuel Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $5.77 above the current price. FF currently public float of 25.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FF was 274.02K shares.

FF’s Market Performance

FF stocks went down by -0.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.49% and a quarterly performance of -19.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for FutureFuel Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.36% for FF stocks with a simple moving average of -23.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FF stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FF in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on October 02nd of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FF reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for FF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 27th, 2015.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to FF, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

FF Trading at -5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FF fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.24. In addition, FutureFuel Corp. saw -23.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FF starting from Bedell Donald C., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.95 back on Aug 17. After this action, Bedell Donald C. now owns 88,650 shares of FutureFuel Corp., valued at $79,500 using the latest closing price.

Bedell Donald C., the Director of FutureFuel Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $8.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Bedell Donald C. is holding 78,650 shares at $84,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.78 for the present operating margin

+13.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for FutureFuel Corp. stands at +22.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.08. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on FutureFuel Corp. (FF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35. Total debt to assets is 0.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.39.